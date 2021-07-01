Cloudy And A Bit Stormy

Weather Update: Thursday, July 1 —

Most of the area is starting off just humid with mostly cloudy skies. But there have been a few showers. I do expect activity to increase especially later this morning and into the afternoon hours as better shear and cooler air aloft from the amplifying trough arrive. Until then, we should warm through the 70s and into the low to mid 80s despite the absence of widespread sunshine. Storms will increase late morning into this afternoon. While severe storms are not anticipated, a few storms that pack a punch will be possible. Main threats today will be with slower movement of storms and heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding. After sunset, there will be general decrease in overall activity, but there will still be showers and storms associated with the cold front. The front will be knocking on the door after midnight.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell