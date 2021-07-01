Former Jackson Christian director joins the Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announced former Jackson Christian director of musical programs, Johnny Kimbrough, is now the director of the Ned McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center.

According to a news release, Kimbrough will bring more than 35 years of experience to the Ned.

Kimbrough started teaching in Griffin, Georgia before moving to Cookeville in 1986, the release says.

After his 2010 retirement, Kimbrough was asked to start a musical program at Jackson Christian.

Kimbrough says he has plans for more theatrical performances, concerts, speakers and presentations at the Ned.

“I have been tasked by the mayor to create more utilization of The Ned as well as more diversity”” Kimbrough said. “I look forward to assisting in the great work of our local artist and want to continue to provide a place for art to thrive.”

Kimbrough starts his new role on Thursday, July 1.