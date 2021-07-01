Fourth of July plans around West Tennessee

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The City of Jackson released a list of events going on around the area for the Fourth of July:

Friday

  • Red, White & Bolivar – 7 p.m.
  • City of Milan Fireworks – 7 p.m. (Fireworks @ 9 p.m.)
  • City of Medina Fireworks – 9 p.m.

Saturday

  • Shiloh National Military Park Cannon Firings – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • City of McKenzie Fireworks – 9 p.m.
  • Sunset Firework Cruise, Reelfoot – 6:30 p.m.
  • Pinson Mounds Night Hike – 8 p.m.
  • Trimble Independence Day Celebration – 5 p.m. (Fireworks @ 9 p.m.)

Sunday

  • Shiloh National Military Park Cannon Firings – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Kenton White Squirrel Festival – 2 p.m. (9 p.m.)
  • Selmer Freedom Fest – 2 p.m. (Fireworks @ 9:15 p.m.)
  • Firefighters Freedom Festival, Jackson – 4 p.m.
  • Lexington Festival of the Lakes – 5 p.m. (Fireworks @ 9 p.m.)
  • Bruceton Fireworks – 6 p.m.
  • Pickwick Landing State Park – 9 p.m.
  • Paris Landing State Park – 9 p.m.
  • Union City Fireworks – 9 p.m.

To read about local city ordinances for the holiday, click here.

Categories: Seen On 7
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts