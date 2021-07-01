Fourth of July plans around West Tennessee
The City of Jackson released a list of events going on around the area for the Fourth of July:
Friday
- Red, White & Bolivar – 7 p.m.
- City of Milan Fireworks – 7 p.m. (Fireworks @ 9 p.m.)
- City of Medina Fireworks – 9 p.m.
Saturday
- Shiloh National Military Park Cannon Firings – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- City of McKenzie Fireworks – 9 p.m.
- Sunset Firework Cruise, Reelfoot – 6:30 p.m.
- Pinson Mounds Night Hike – 8 p.m.
- Trimble Independence Day Celebration – 5 p.m. (Fireworks @ 9 p.m.)
Sunday
- Shiloh National Military Park Cannon Firings – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Kenton White Squirrel Festival – 2 p.m. (9 p.m.)
- Selmer Freedom Fest – 2 p.m. (Fireworks @ 9:15 p.m.)
- Firefighters Freedom Festival, Jackson – 4 p.m.
- Lexington Festival of the Lakes – 5 p.m. (Fireworks @ 9 p.m.)
- Bruceton Fireworks – 6 p.m.
- Pickwick Landing State Park – 9 p.m.
- Paris Landing State Park – 9 p.m.
- Union City Fireworks – 9 p.m.
