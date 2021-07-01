Heavy law enforcement presence in north Jackson neighborhood

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police Chief Julian Wiser confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody following a standoff that took place Thursday evening.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a heavy law enforcement presence in north Jackson.

Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser says law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant in the area of Rolling Acres in north Jackson.

