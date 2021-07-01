Heavy law enforcement presence in north Jackson neighborhood
UPDATE:
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police Chief Julian Wiser confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody following a standoff that took place Thursday evening.
Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness online and on the air as more details become available.
EARLIER STORY:
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a heavy law enforcement presence in north Jackson.
Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser says law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant in the area of Rolling Acres in north Jackson.
Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness online and on the air as more information becomes available.