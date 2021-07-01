Hicks coaching duo to lead Madison basketball programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County School System announced Wednesday that Andrew and Jen Hicks have been selected to take over the basketball programs at Madison Academic.

Andrew, a former Mustang athlete, will head up the boys team, while his wife Jen, will take responsibility of the girls team. The Hicks duo make their way to Jackson after serving the past few years at Shelbyville High School. Both individuals, however, do have coaching ties to West Tennessee – Andrew serving as the head coach at Lexington, and Jen beginning her coaching career at Liberty Tech.

Both coaches will now lead Madison into the new District 13AA field this upcoming season, joining Adamsville, Bolivar, Riverside, and Scotts Hill.