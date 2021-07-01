JPD seeks suspect following vehicle theft on North Highland
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are seeking the public’s help after a vehicle was stolen on June 24.
JPD says the victim left their vehicle running while they went inside the Walgreen’s on North Highland Avenue.
The vehicle was stolen, but was found a short time later.
Video surveillance shows the suspect inside the store just before the alleged theft.
JPD asks anyone with information to call the department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 467-0061.
