Madison County Fire Department prepares for Firefighters Freedom Fest

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Firefighter Freedom Festival is right around the corner, and the Madison County Fire Department is getting ready to open the gates.

“So Sunday, July 4, Madison County Fire will be hosting our seventh annual Firefighters Freedom Festival. Having to cancel last year, so we’re happy to have the event back,” said Anna Kate Craig, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator for the Madison County Fire Department.

This event will take place at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport, and fireworks will start approximately at dusk.

“Gates open at 3 p.m. that day, with music starting immediately, so we’ve got different local bands that are going to be performing on our stage,” Craig said.

Craig says there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ll have 12 food vendors here, with kids activities and rides taking place throughout the day, so there’s a lot to do for families if they want to come at 3:00,” Craig said.

Craig says the festival is fun for the whole family, but it also helps to educate the community about some of the risks caused by fireworks.

“A reason behind the Firefighters Freedom Fest: We were receiving a lot of calls prior to this event happening for firework structure, and a lot of injuries that were happening due to the misuse of fireworks,” Craig said. “So this is a great way to mitigate some of those risks and help the community.”

The event will be free to the public.