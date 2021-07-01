Mugshots : Madison County : 06/30/21 – 07/01/21

1/19 Greenway, Jimmy Greenway, Jimmy: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

2/19 Akines, Timothy Akines, Timothy: Failure to appear

3/19 Allen, Kylie Allen, Kylie: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/19 Bishop, Alexis Bishop, Alexis: Possession of methamphetamine

5/19 Brock, Joseph Brock, Joseph: Theft of services



6/19 Brunell, Misty Brunell, Misty: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/19 Collins, Santiveious Collins, Santiveious: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19 Farmer, Janna Farmer, Janna: Criminal trespass

9/19 Hembree, Christopher Hembree, Christopher: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/19 Kelley, Melissa Kelley, Melissa: Possession of methamphetamine



11/19 Lax, Blaine Lax, Blaine: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations

12/19 Musgrave, Travis Musgrave, Travis: Violation of community corrections

13/19 Reddick, Quentin Reddick, Quentin: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law

14/19 Rose, Kacey Rose, Kacey: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/19 Schrantz, Jamie Schrantz, Jamie: Violation of probation



16/19 Smith, Courtney Smith, Courtney: Theft under $999, theft of motor vehicle

17/19 Smith, Tanika Smith, Tanika: Shoplifting/theft of property

18/19 Watkins, Sidney Watkins, Sidney: Violation of community corrections

19/19 Wimberly, James Wimberly, James: Driving on revoked/suspended license







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/01/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.