Paris Chamber of Commerce sponsoring PBR in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. — It’s almost time for a bull ride.

The Paris Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the PBR in Paris this weekend.

Bull riders from all over the world will be competing in the show, including professional bull rider Cody Nance.

You can look forward to events like three-style bull fighters for adults and Young Mutton Busters for the kids.

Leaders with the Chamber say they’re excited to be sponsoring this event.

“We’re just excited to bring events like this to Paris. We try to do a little bit of everything here, so this is part of our culture. It’s a great way to celebrate one of our own and we’re just excited to see a bunch of smiling faces this weekend,” said Travis McLeese, CEO of the Paris Chamber of Commerce.

The PBR in Paris will be Friday and Saturday at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Paris.