Restaurant set to open in historic Greyhound Bus Station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new restaurant is making its way to downtown Jackson, with plans to open in the historic Greyhound Bus Station, according to a news release.

Doe’s Eat Place, owned by Paul Signa, has signed an agreement with John Allen of John H. Allen Co., Inc. to operate in the building, the release says.

Doe’s is a family-owned restaurant that first opened in Greenville, Mississippi in 1941, the release says.

Locations have expanded throughout the south, Missouri, and Oklahoma, the release says.

Doe’s Eat Place plans to open in the fall of 2021. For more information, visit the website at DoesEatPlace.com.