Suspect arrested in McNairy Co. Dollar General robbery, assault

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals have confirmed a suspect in a June 19 robbery at a Dollar General is in custody.

Roger Spencer Jr. was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to a news release.

The release says the Dollar General store on Highway 45 was robbed at gunpoint by two men. Investigators with the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Spencer’s arrest the next day.

The release says Spencer was tracked to a home in Antioch, where he was taken into custody without incident on warrants for aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

