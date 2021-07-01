Unlikely friendship forms between piglets, kitten at local rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is an unlikely friendship between a rescued trio.

“It’s just the most beautiful show of inter-species love I’ve ever seen,” said Redemption Road Rescue Director Lori Collins.

Redemption Road Rescue, which normally rescues horses, now has two pigs and a cat peacefully snuggling in a kennel in their office.

“They’ll love on each other. The little piglets will try to nurse the kitty. The kitty will lick the piglets. They’ll snuggle and sleep together like they’re siblings,” Collins said.

All three animals came in to the rescue on Sunday.

The pigs came first, with one having a nutritional problem preventing it from walking. The kitten came an hour later after someone saw it thrown from the window of a vehicle.

“We had two pigs and a cat, and only one kennel,” Collins said. “So my only option, in order to get them where they needed to be, we had to get them to the emergency vet, we had to put them together, and lo and behold they bonded with each other.”

Now the piglets and kitten are doing better, and Collins is bringing them to work with her.

“Of course, the volunteers chip in and help us. Then, I take them back to my personal house at night, and I get up in the middle of the night and feed them when they start squealing,” Collins said.

Collins says the pigs are about three-weeks-old, and the cat is about five. Since they’ve bonded together so quickly, she wants to find a home for them together as well.

“Our goal is for us to find an adopter who is willing to allow these three to grow up together and stay siblings and live the happily ever life we all want,” Collins said.

And she hopes while these animals are small, they teach us a big lesson: No matter what you look like, or where you came from, you can still love each other.

“You know, animals show humans how to love, and that’s what is beautiful about it,” Collins said.

You can reach them through their website, or call them at (731) 616-1440.