Big Squeeze returns in Decatur County, honoring vets

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents in Decatur County are kicking off the Fourth of July celebration by honoring our veterans and having a great time.

This year, the Big Squeeze added lots of fun activities, like scavenger hunts, for all to participate in.

Lemonade and other goodies at the stands provided refreshments, while more great entertainment is still to come.

The parade is set is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., and community members are encouraged to decorate bicycles, golf carts, strollers and more for a chance to win the Most Patriotic Parade entry.

“Our community really steps up to support those in need, whether it’s a veteran, whether it’s just people in the community. That’s what this community is really good at,” said Trina Harris, Vice President of Retail Banking.

Radio Daze will take the stage to provide a night of music, featuring oldies hits. Plus, there will be a performance of Elvis’ version of An American Trilogy.

In case of rain, the awards ceremony and Radio Daze concert will be held at the Decatur County Fairgrounds building.