Former, current JPD officers receive ‘Lifesaving Medals’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Both formerĀ current Jackson police officers were presented special medals on Friday.

Lifesaving Medal

The department says Sgt. Adam Pinion, Officer Clint Paton, Officer Kellen Holmes, Officer Kennis Shell, as well as former JPD officers Blake Lambert and Will Lewis were presented with Lifesaving Medals.

The department says, “due to their immediate actions and bravery, lives were saved.”