JPD responds to crash at Lane Avenue, North Highland

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police responded to a wreck in midtown on Friday.

The wreck happened early in the afternoon at the intersection of Lane Avenue and North Highland Avenue.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crews on the scene saw three cars being towed at the scene.

As of now, there is no word on any injuries or how many people may have been involved in the crash.

