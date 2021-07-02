Milan fireworks show returns ahead of Fourth of July

MILAN, Tenn. — An annual fireworks show is back for one local community.

Many in the Milan community came out early for the show.

People came to save their spot for a great view and to enjoy food trucks at the park.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to some residents who shared what the expected for the night’s fireworks show.

“I expect so see a lot of people, some good fireworks, and a few good food trucks,” Jacky Parham, a food truck owner.

“Yeah, we’re ready. It ain’t hot,” said Jeremy Clark, a resident.

A local 14-year-old food truck owner says he is excited for people to stop by his food truck during the show to taste the good food.

“We set up here at the movie night, and it did good, so we expect this to do good too,” Hunter Nelson, the food truck’s owner.

The fireworks show started at 9 p.m.