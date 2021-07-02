Missouri man arrested following brief standoff in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Missouri man is in custody after a brief standoff with Dyersburg police.

Police say Dyersburg Police Department officers responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Curry Street, where officers found a woman running from the home and yelling that a man inside was going to shoot her.

A second person in the home was also able to leave, according to police.

Police say the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jaden Wilburn, of Hayti, Missouri, opened the door of the home and then quickly shut the door again.

Police say Wilburn eventually left the home, but refused to comply with officers’ commands, and officers saw what they believed to be a gun in Wilburn’s front pocket.

Police say Wilburn came to the house and began arguing with his girlfriend, who asked him to leave the home. Wilburn is accused of putting a gun to the woman’s head before she was able to leave the home and call 911, according to police.

Wilburn is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and interference with an emergency call.

Wilburn is currently in custody pending a hearing Friday in Dyersburg City Court.