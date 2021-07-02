Mugshots : Madison County : 07/01/21 – 07/02/21

1/4 Dal Bond Dal Bond - Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

2/4 J’lon Dance J'lon Dance - Failure to appear

3/4 Julio Dominguez Julio Dominguez - Violation of probation, failure to appear

4/4 Ronnie Taylor Ronnie Taylor - Falsification of drug test result, simple possession/casual exchange







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/02/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.