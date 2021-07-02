New Fourth of July tradition begins in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County started the Fourth of July weekend by honoring veterans and first responders.

Each emergency service division leader recognized their team that worked on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haywood County Mayor David Livingston says the community wanted to support the people who are called first in an emergency.

“They have been intricately involved in bringing Haywood County back from the coronavirus, and our veterans have served so faithfully. It’s time we stand up and acknowledge what they have done for us,” Livingston said.

The people honored during the ceremony were working to provide care and safety in the middle of the pandemic.

Brownsville Mayor William Rawls says that while the rest of the world quarantined, they were out saving lives.

“We can not do enough for these people who worked. They didn’t get to work from home. They had to go to work everyday and provide services to the community. Today we wanted to honor them as we celebrate the Fourth of July,” Rawls said.

Tennessee Sen. Page Walley and Congressman David Kustoff spoke at the ceremony as well.

Kustoff says each first responder, veteran, and their families sacrificed for their community, and that is why it is so important to honor them.

“To everybody who serves as a first responder, law enforcement, who has been a veteran, for them to know that we appreciate them. They are what make West Tennessee and our nation the greatest place to live,” Kustoff said.

Livingston says this will become an annual event, and says it will be held on the last business day before the Fourth of July.