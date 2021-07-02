Pleasant Conditions Remaining for the Holiday Weekend Ahead

Weather Update – 4:00 PM – Friday, July 2

HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE:

While hurricane season started on June 1st, the first hurricane of the season formed Friday morning- Hurricane Elsa . While right now, it is well into the Atlantic and hard to see track patterns, it should steer clear of West Tennessee. The intensity and track forecasts will become a little more clear after it passes over some of the Caribbean islands and grows closer to the Gulf.

TODAY:

We saw a few spare showers across West Tennessee as the cold front made its way out of the region this morning. Since then, we have warmed up and a little sunshine is visible. Clouds should continue to filter out over the evening as we drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s for a low this evening. Winds from the north should help to rule out a large chance of humidity for the evening.

TOMORROW:

Pleasant conditions will remain over the weekend. A large high pressure will rest over the region, fending off a lot of clouds. Sunny skies on Saturday should be seen across the region. Highs in the lower to mid 80’s can be expected. Northerly winds should rule out any large chances of humidity over the afternoon. Temperatures could drop into the lower 60’s over the evening with clear skies continuing.

Into Sunday, similar conditions remain. Sunny skies are expected with highs in the mid 80’s. Winds shift to the south and humidity will slowly enter the region. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 60’s as clouds start to return overnight. However, most clouds should stay out the way for any fourth of July activities planned that evening.

THIS WEEK:

Warm and dry conditions start off the week on Monday. High temperatures in the upper 80’s can be expected with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Expect to drop into the lower 70’s for a low. A little more humidity returning to the region on Monday.

Partly cloudy skies remain on Tuesday. Expect to see highs in the lower 90’s and low’s in the lower 70’s.

The chance of rain returns on Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few storms could be possible over the day. However, most of the region is expected to remain under 0.25″ of rain. High temperatures in the upper 80’s can be expected. Mostly cloudy skies can be seen over the course of the day. Lows should reach into the mid to lower 70’s.

Rain chances remain low on Thursday, but they do still exist. Cloudy skies with a high in the lower to mid 80’s is expected. Lows should drop into the mid 70’s but back into the upper 80’s by Friday.

