Residents turn out for Medina fireworks show

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina community members were excited for a fireworks show Friday night.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Members enjoyed the beautiful weather, good food, and much more.

Residents say bringing back the fireworks show feels like nostalgia.

“We’ve been here a lot of times,” said Michael Butler.

“Every time,” Gregory Anderson.

The fireworks show started around 9:15 p.m.