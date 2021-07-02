Sand Beach Lake opens with firework show in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The wait is finally over. The Sand Beach Lake in Bolivar is opening to the public Friday night with a bang.

The park will kick off its opening weekend with Bolivar’s first firework show.

“We’re excited to be opening up Sand Beach Lake and have a big firework show. Keep telling everyone the biggest firework show in the history of Hardeman County and the opening of Sand Beach Lake, and we’re calling it Red, White and Bolivar,” McTizic said.

McTizic says the firework show is a great opportunity for the people of Bolivar to come out and enjoy the new park.

“Come and have a good time. We’ll have a band, have live music. Starting around 7:30, City Mix will be performing. We’ll have bouncy houses for the kids, snow cones, our police department fixing hot dogs and hamburgers. Just come and hang out with us,” McTizic said.

Visitors can grab a bite to eat before the show, and then enjoy some live entertainment with friends and family.

“Bring your chairs, your lawn chairs, picnic blankets, come hang out at the Amphitheatre. Hopefully, a little more dry than it is now, but like I said, come out, bring the kids and enjoy yourself,” McTizic said.

The gates will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, and the firework show will begin around 9 p.m.