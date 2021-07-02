Suspect in Thursday standoff identified

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals have identified the individual involved in a barricade Thursday night in Jackson.

U.S. Marshals Task Force agents were attempting to serve a warrant for 19-year-old Julio Dominguez at a residence on Durley Drive.

Marshals say Domiguez barricaded himself in the home, and Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team and negotiators responded.

After an hours-long standoff, Domiguez was taken into custody, according to U.S. Marshals.

Domiguez was wanted on charges of auto theft, violation of probation and failure to appear, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Domiguez was on probation on charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest. He had also previously been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated burglary.

Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics investigators at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.