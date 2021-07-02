THP shares plans for Fourth of July celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced its plans for the Fourth of July holiday.

In a news release, THP said troopers will be sent to areas that they say show a history of alcohol-related incidents.

THP says it troopers are also monitoring for seat belts, and setting up checkpoints for sobriety checks.

Officials with THP say that 13 people were killed during last year’s celebrations, and THP adds that this is the deadliest time of summer for teenagers.

“Losing someone you love is heartbreaking,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “Imagine a day without a family member, friend, co-worker, or teammate. Please help us to eliminate this heartache by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and never driving distracted or under the influence.”

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to preventing fatal traffic crashes,” Colonel Matt Perry said. “This should be the goal of every motorist. I have emphasized to our troopers that the strict enforcement of hazardous traffic violations such as speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence, and seat belt enforcement, will help us to accomplish our goal of preventing fatalities.”

This campaign begins at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue to Tuesday, July 6 at 5:59 a.m., according to THP.

THP asks that if you see an impaired or reckless driver, call 911 or (*THP).

THP also shared a schedule of checkpoints for the holiday period.