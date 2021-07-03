A local city celebrates Independence Day with an annual tradition

TRIMBLE, Tenn.– The Trimble Independence Day Celebration is back. Hosted by the Trimble Lions and Women’s club, this event has been held for several years.

After being cancelled last year people are excited to be back outside.

“We’re fortunate to be able to do it this year because unfortunately last year, we were unable to do it due to COVID-19. We’re just blessed to be able to do this to try to get the tradition back on track,” Lions Club President David Butler says.

Butler says this celebration is a special part of the city’s history.

“We did a bicentennial in 1976. I want to think that it started just right after that so we’re looking at probably forty, forty something years of tradition going on here in downtown Trimble,” Butler says.

The city of Trimble gathered to celebrate the upcoming holiday. There was a corn hole tournament, food, and activities for the entire family.

“I brought the grandson out here. He really enjoys it. We’ve been out here several years. We missed it last year because it closed down but it’s really a fun place for kids, grownups,” attendee Kay Ware says.

The event included a live DJ and a parade, but what most people are waiting on is the firework show provided by the Trimble Fire Department.