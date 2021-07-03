Boy Scouts reach agreement on sex abuse cases

DOVER, Del. (AP) – The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse.

The settlement would mark one of the largest sums in U.S. history involving cases of sexual abuse.

BSA attorneys filed court papers yesterday outlining a restructuring support agreement with attorneys representing abuse victims, local Boy Scouts councils and victims who might file future claims.

The Boy Scouts sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to stop hundreds of lawsuits and create a fund to compensate men molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

But BSA attorneys have been unable to get attorneys for victims, local scout councils, sponsoring organizations, and insurers to agree on a global resolution to compensate abuse victims – while letting the organization keep operating.