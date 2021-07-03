Dry and Warm Starting the Week But Rain Is Around the Corner

Weather Update – 4:00 PM – Saturday, July 3

HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE:

While hurricane season started on June 1st, the first hurricane of the season formed Friday morning- Hurricane Elsa . While right now, it is well into the Atlantic and hard to see track patterns, it should steer clear of West Tennessee. The intensity and track forecasts will become a little more clear after it passes over some of the Caribbean islands and grows closer to the Gulf.

TODAY:

We started off on the cooler side, with lows in the 60’s. Since then, we have warmed up an sunshine has made an appearance. We should continue to see clear skies this evening as we drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s for a low. Winds from the north should help to rule out a large chance of humidity as well.

TOMORROW:

Into tomorrow, similar conditions remain. Sunny skies are expected with highs in the mid 80’s. Winds shift to the south and humidity will slowly enter the region. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 60’s. However, most clouds should stay out the way for any fourth of July activities planned that evening. Clouds should remain fairly high up and we should continue to see mostly clear skies overnight.

THIS WEEK:

Warm and dry conditions start off the week on Monday. High temperatures in the upper 80’s can be expected with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Expect to drop into the lower 70’s for a low. A little more humidity returning to the region on Monday.

Partly cloudy skies remain on Tuesday. Expect to see highs in the upper 80’s and low’s in the lower 70’s. A few pop-up showers could be possible Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few storms could be possible over the day. However, most of the region is expected to remain under 0.25″ of rain. High temperatures in the lower 80’s can be expected. Mostly cloudy skies can be seen over the course of the day. Lows should reach into the mid to lower 70’s.

Rain chances still exist on Thursday, but should filter out by afternoon. Cloudy skies with a high in the lower to mid 80’s is expected.

Lows should drop into the mid 70’s but back into the upper 80’s by Friday. A chance of pop-up showers remains in the afternoon but should filter out quickly.

Showers should return on Saturday for the weekend. Highs in the lower 80’s are possible with rain chances continuing into Sunday morning.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com