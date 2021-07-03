Mayor: 2 more bodies recovered from collapsed condo building

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says two more bodies were found in the rubble of a collapsed condo building, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 24.

The number of people who remain unaccounted for in the collapse was 124, she said.

A top Miami-Dade fire official, meanwhile, told family members of people missing in the rubble that demolition workers planned to bring down the remainder of the building on Sunday.

Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could come tumbling down on its own, endangering the crews below and complicating the search for victims.