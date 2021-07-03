Neighborhood comes together for Independence Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Jackson neighborhood is celebrating the Fourth of July with a parade.

Several families entered a parade with their Fourth of July decorated rides.

The Evergreen Housing Association puts on the parade every Fourth of July.

Neighbors are asked to show up in their best Independence Day attire and enjoy a festive parade.

Evergreen HOA President, Chris Stoltz says this is the best way to spend time with the people that live right next door.

“We like to be a neighborhood. We want to be a community where people want to get together. So more than anything, we want to have events where we can have fellowship and get to know our neighbors. Also, to celebrate our country,” Stoltz said.

Each parade vehicle was entered into a contest to see who had the best float.