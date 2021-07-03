Pet of the Week: Bella

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals together is Bella!

Bella is approximately 4-years-old.

She was pulled from the shelter pregnant and scared.

She is now full of life and love.

Sometimes Bella can be a little moody.

She would do best as an only pet and in a home without small children.

Older kids would be okay, if they are accustomed to being around dogs.

She does pretty well with most dogs.

She is fully vetted and ready for her forever home.

If you are interested in Bella or any of the other available animals, please contact STAT by visiting their Facebook page or website at savingtheanimalstogether.org.