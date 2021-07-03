Sunny And Pleasant Ahead

Saturday Forecast for July 3rd:

After a warm and humid week, a cold front has moved through bringing less humid air along with light northeast breezes. Sunshine will be abundant for the weekend so don’t forget the sunscreen and sunshades!

TODAY:

Sunny and pleasant with a cool start in the lower 60’s. Sunny in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80’s. Northeast winds of 5 mph gusting to 15 mph at times in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cool with overnight lows around 58 and light northeast winds.

4TH OF JULY :

We will keep some pleasant sunshine in for tomorrow after a cool start to the morning in the upper 50’s. Temperatures will climb to around 87 degrees by mid afternoon with winds from the northeast around 5 mph.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane Elsa continues movement to the WNW at 31 mph as a category one hurricane. We will continue to watch this through the weekend and its possible impacts on West Tennessee in the middle of next week. Don’t worry, it will NOT impact your upcoming holiday weekend forecast! The weather is expected to be amazing.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

