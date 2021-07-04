2021 marks return of pageant to West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A popular beauty pageant returned to West Tennessee.

Saturday morning contestants competed at the 2021 Beech Baby and Miss Festival of the Lakes Beauty Pageant.

The pageant was held at First Baptist Church in Lexington.

Boys and girls ages 6-months-old to 14-years-old could participate.

1/2

2/2



Entries were judged for King, Queen, First place and Second place.

Entries were also judged in five additional categories including Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Eyes, Best Personality, and Most Patriotic.

Executive Director for the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Kellie Grice says they had an amazing turn out.

“We have had an amazing turn out today and we are thrilled,” Grice said.

Treasurer of Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Melissa Gilbert says she is excited to be back together for the event.

“We are excited to have the community to all come together, and be together after last year. To show their support and enjoy the food and entertainment,” Gilbert said.

Wbbj would like to congratulate all of those who competed.

For more local news, click here.