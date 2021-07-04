Festival of the Lakes returns to Henderson Co.

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Henderson County Chamber of Commerce celebrates the Fourth of July with a festival on the lake.

Henderson County is painting the sky red, white, and blue at the Festival on the Lakes.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted the event on Beech Lake.

With several sponsors, the festival is free to anyone wanting to enjoy the event.

Chamber Executive Director, Melissa Gilbert, says this festival has been around for several years.

But they had to make a few changes this past year.

“This festival has been going on for 15 years. This is our second year doing an abbreviated version where it is just half a day due to COVID. We are excited this year. The weather is beautiful and cooperating,” Gilbert said.

The festival is a big celebration for people in Henderson County, and Gilbert says the crowd will not disappoint.

“This is a huge celebration for our community and being together and celebrating our independence is great. This field will be packed tonight with all of the people that support our community,” Gilbert said.

She says along with food and live music, they are ending the event with a large firework show.

“The firework show at the Festival of the Lakes is going to stretch all the way across Beech Lake, so that everyone watching tonight will be able to see the show,” Gilbert said.

Owners of Sunset Valley Farms, Bryan and Melissa Muetze set up roasted corn and fresh-squeezed lemonade at their booth.

Bryan Muetze says they wanted to celebrate the Fourth with the community.

“It is a beautiful day today and they have some great bands that are going to be playing. The fireworks are always great here in town. So we are hoping to see that today and see some people in the community,” said Muetze.

Gilbert says with all of the support from sponsors, everyone that attends the event gets in for free.

