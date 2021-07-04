Green Greeting Cards

Correspondent: Tina Kraus

(CBS Newspath) — A British woman who lost her job during the pandemic is now using her passion for the planet to launch a brand-new career.

34-year-old Flora Blathwayt designs green greeting cards with recycled paper and countless pieces of plastic and trash she collects from London’s River Thames. She says she looks for, “those little gems, those treasures; something colorful, a sequin, like something gold or sparkly.”

At first it was a pandemic hobby while she was unemployed. Before long, the clever cards were a huge hit. “Some of my neighbors were like these are amazing, you should start selling these,” Blathwayt said. She founded the company “Washed Up Cards.” “Last month after a surge, I was making like 4,000 cards every week. So, I mean, that was big for me.”

Blathwayt wishes others will follow her lead. “I think the way forward will be people making things and starting businesses which don’t have so much impact on the environment.”

She sells her recycled cards online for about $6 each and has orders from all over the world.