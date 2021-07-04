Humboldt church celebrates America

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A church in Humboldt spends their Fourth of July celebrating America.

The Humboldt Church of God hosted an event to honor the birth of America.

Humboldt Police presented the colors and Mayor Marvin Sikes spoke at the event.

The ceremony also recognized law enforcement, first responders, and veterans.

Pastor Lee Cook says after the pandemic put america through a rough year, they were happy to celebrate in person.

“We’re excited about the people that are going to come out. We’re just glad that we were able to do it this year and not have a lock-down again,” Pastor Cook said.

The ceremony also had a trumpet salute with the song ‘Amazing Grace.’

