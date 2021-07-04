Madison County Fire Dept. hosts 2021 ‘Firefighters Freedom Festival’

JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s a festival filled with plenty of activities for the community, with many people enjoying their Fourth of July at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport for the Firefighters Freedom Festival.

“We started this at the beginner to try to deter people from using fireworks because we were having so many fires and so many injuries due to fireworks so we started this and it kind of snowballed and rolled into what it is today,” Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner.

Chief Turner says with this being the 7th year for the festival, fire officials wanted to give residents a safe and fun environment for this holiday.

“Just a huge festival goes on all afternoon with vendors, food vendors, games and rides for the kids,” Turner says.

A fireworks show from the Madison County Fire Department tops the festival off.

“Our firefighters shoot their own show. They went and got certified several years ago to shoot their on show. Fireman like to blow things up anyway, so they have a blast and look forward to it all year long,” Turner says.