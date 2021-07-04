Selmer celebrates the 4th of July with their annual ‘Freedom Festival’

SELMER, Tenn.— The city of Selmer hosts their 18th Freedom Festival.

The festival started off with a parade starting at the McNairy County Courthouse and ending in the Selmer City Park.

“It’s been great. The live music has been really good. They’ve been playing some good classic rock hits. It’s just a chance to spend time with family and see a lot of people in the community as well,” attendee Clarissa Moditz says.

Those who attended got to enjoy four different bands, but what most people waited for was the main event, fireworks.

“My favorite part is just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and everything at the firework show. We have an amazing firework show that we do each year. It lasts around 30 minutes, and is one of the best in the area I think,” Director of Parks and Recreations in Selmer Sybil Dancer says.

Dancer says she looks forward to the festival every year.

“When that first rocket goes off tonight, that field will be full of people and cars all lined up on the road. It really gives you a good feeling to know you’ve had to or give that many people an excitement,” Dancer says.

After being cancelled last year because of weather and the pandemic, the city of Selmer was able to come back together and celebrate the holiday.