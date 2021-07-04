Starting the Week Dry and Warm But Showers Are Approaching Quickly

Weather Update – 5:00 PM – Sunday, July 4

HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE:

While hurricane season started on June 1st, the first hurricane of the season formed Friday morning- Hurricane Elsa. It is currently sitting off in that Atlantic and has currently downgraded to a tropical storm. However, it could pick back up into hurricane status once it reaches the gulf. r Either way, track patterns are indicating it moving over the Florida panhandle and well out of the way of West Tennessee. Better details will be available once it finishes moving across the Caribbean islands and into the gulf.

TODAY:

Happy Fourth of July! We started off on the cooler side this morning, with lows in the 60’s. Since then, we have warmed up with mostly sunny skies all afternoon. We should continue to see clear skies this evening as we drop into the lower 60’s for a low. Clouds should steer clear for most of the evening, but a few strays can’t be ruled out. It should be a great night for some firework fun.

TOMORROW:

Warm and dry conditions start off the week on Monday. High temperatures in the upper 80’s can be expected with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Expect to drop into the lower 70’s for a low. A little more humidity returning to the region on Monday. However, Monday will still remain our least humid day this week. We should remain dry throughout the day with a few more clouds moving in over the evening. Lows should drop into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

THIS WEEK:

Partly cloudy skies remain on Tuesday. Expect to see highs in the upper 80’s and low’s in the lower 70’s. A few pop-up showers could be possible Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few storms could be possible over the day. However, most of the region is expected to remain under 0.25″ of rain. High temperatures in the lower 80’s can be expected. Mostly cloudy skies can be seen over the course of the day. Lows should reach into the mid to lower 70’s.

Rain chances still exist on Thursday, but should filter out by afternoon. Cloudy skies with a high in the lower to mid 80’s is expected.

THIS WEEKEND:

Lows should drop into the mid 70’s but back into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s by Friday. A chance of pop-up showers remains in the afternoon but should filter out quickly. Humid conditions are expected into the weekend. Showers and storms should return on Saturday and last through Sunday. Highs in the upper 80’s are expected Saturday but dropping into the upper 70’s for a high on Sunday.

