3-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A toddler is hospitalized after nearly drowning Sunday during a holiday gathering in Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says the 3-year-old fell into a pool at a home on Whitehead Road, off Highway 70 East, Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the child was unconscious and not breathing when deputies and emergency medical services arrived at the home.

The child remains in serious condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

