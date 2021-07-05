Warm And Humid With Scattered Storms Soon

Weather Update – 11:00 AM – Monday, July 5th

TROPICAL STORM ELSA:

While hurricane season started on June 1st, the first hurricane of the season formed Friday morning- Hurricane Elsa. It is currently sitting off in that Atlantic and has currently downgraded to a tropical storm. However, it could pick back up into hurricane status once it reaches the gulf. Either way, track patterns are indicating it moving over the Florida panhandle and well out of the way of West Tennessee. Better details will be available once it finishes moving across the Caribbean islands and into the gulf.

TODAY:

The morning will be hazy from the lingering smoke of last night’s fireworks. Winds will be calm and the morning commute looks pretty good. Lows starting in the lower 60’s this morning. A little warmer and more humid in the afternoon as our heat index will go up to around 93 under a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with a high of 90. Light east winds around 3 to 7 mph.

TOMORROW:

A few pop storms will happen in the late afternoon but most should escape the rain. Highs will top out around 90 again with a heat index around 94.

THIS WEEK:

Showers and storms will become more likely as we move towards Wednesday and Thursday as a weak cold front moves our way and stalls out. We’ll see daytime highs drop into the lower to middle 80’s at times with storms becoming probable on Thursday which seems to be our best chance at a downpour as it looks now.

THIS WEEKEND:

Lows should drop into the mid 70’s but back into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s by Friday. A chance of pop-up showers remains in the afternoon but should filter out quickly. Humid conditions are expected into the weekend. Showers and storms should return on Saturday and last through Sunday. Highs in the upper 80’s are expected Saturday but dropping into the upper 70’s for a high on Sunday.

Rain returns at times mid week so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall next week!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com