Demolition widens search at condo site, but storms threaten

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A top Miami-Dade fire official says stormy weather is hampering search efforts at the site of a collapsed Florida condo building.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members Monday that a garage area was filling with water, and crews have had to use pumps.

Thunderstorms have moved into the area around the Surfside building as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the state.

The search effort widened when demolition specialists successfully brought down the remaining portion of the building.

Officials discovered four more bodies in a new section of debris, bringing the death toll from the June 24 collapse to 28.