Hiring specialists discuss workforce as unemployment benefits end

JACKSON, Tenn. — Unemployment benefits ended over the weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic had people across the country out of work over the last year as businesses shut down or changed their business models due to restrictions.

Now, as those restrictions begin to lift and businesses are reopening, more people are starting to look for work.

“I think the benefits served a purpose. In the January-February time frame of this year, we were very busy. People were going to work, and then the extended benefits kicked in and things slowed down,” said Ronnie Morris, co-owner of Express Employment Professionals.

The COVID-related unemployment benefits ended on Saturday, July 3 in Tennessee.

Now, many businesses are hoping to have empty positions filled with people returning to the workforce.

“All over. We’re all looking for people who want to come to work and will continue to work,” Morris said.

Express Employment Professionals helps companies fill jobs across West Tennessee. They said they’ve seen an upwards trend in jobs being filled just over the past few weeks.

“We did more interviews two weeks ago in one week. So that’s a good indicator to us that people are starting to come back into the job market,” Morris said.

Many businesses across not only the region, but also the country, are doing what they can to bring people in.

“They’re doing anything and everything they can to get people to come and stay at work: taking their pay rates up, they’re offering extended benefits, all kind of incentive starting bonuses,” Morris said.

If you’re looking to go back into the workforce, now is the best time to do so.

“If you’re sitting on the sidelines waiting to decide or not if you want to go back into the workforce, great jobs and great shifts are not going to be there forever,” Morris said.

To find more information on programs available to help people back into the workforce, click here.