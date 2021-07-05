Nice Tonight, Rain Chances Return in the Middle of the Week & the Latest on Elsa

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for July 5th:

After a perfect weather weekend across West Tennessee, the nice weather continues this evening and for Tuesday. Shower and weak storm chances will return mid week and linger into the following weekend. We shouldn’t see any significant impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, but she will be close in the middle of the week and could bring some shower chances. We will talk about which days this week you are most likely to get wet as well as a first look into the upcoming weekend’s forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly clear skies tonight and calm winds. The nice weather will continue overnight and it will not be overly humid for a typical July night in West Tennessee. Enjoy the evening folks, overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s for most of us.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are likely for Tuesday. The winds will be light out of the southeast keeping it a bit humid, but not too bad. Highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90°. Shower chances are not likely but cannot be ruled out, chances sit around 10%.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances increase in the middle of the week but they will be heat and humidity driven pop ups. The location and timing of the showers will be difficult to forecast, but each afternoon and early evening showers will pop up. Severe weather is not expected and rain chances sit between 30-50% on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90°. Those of you that see early afternoon showers, you might only make it into the mid 80s that day. Lows will drop down to around 70° each morning and the winds are expected to predominately come out of the southwest. Winds speeds will be between 5-10 mph but could pick up at times if you encounter a pop up storm or rain shower.

THE WEEKEND:

The weather this weekend will be quite similar to the weather towards the end of the work week. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lows will continue to settle in around 70°. Rain chances will also be possible each afternoon and some weak storms could be possible. Severe weather is not expected but some brief heavy rain and gusty winds could be possible with the pop up storms. Winds will continue to come out of the southwest.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Elsa strengthened to a category 1 hurricane over the weekend but has weekend again to a tropical storm. The majority of the impacts from Elsa will stay to the east of West Tennessee but a few showers from some of the outer bands could reach us in the middle of the week.

Tropical Storm Elsa will track toward Florida and the coastal Southeast United States with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and some storm surge after its Cuba landfall.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Cuba & tropical storm watches have also been issued in other parts of Florida. Tropical storm conditions (winds 39+ mph) are possible beginning tonight in the Upper Keys and in Florida’s Big Bend by Tuesday night.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13