Pandemic gave boost to firework sales, sellers say

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Bright and loud fireworks filled the sky to end the Fourth of July celebrations.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Monday, many firework tents wrapped up on the side of the road and some are trying to sell what they have left.

Deco Fireworks in Lexington, which is open year round, say they had a great and busy Fourth of July season this year.

“We have someone in the store every single day, starting Memorial Day weekend, because people are coming in almost every single day from that weekend through the Fourth,” said Eve Kizer, a store manager for Deco Fireworks.

In 2020, many people couldn’t leave town for the holiday due to the pandemic. Instead they had to “staycation” and create a fireworks show for themselves.

Deco Fireworks say they gained a large number of customers from people wanting to have fun at home during the pandemic.

“Everyone just wanted to get out of the house and be with friends and family after COVID, and then this year they just kind of made it a tradition,” said Erin Buhrmann, a store manager at Deco Fireworks.

Store managers say most customers coming in were looking for the big fireworks. Two of the fan favorites were the Bearing Arms and The Killer Willow.

“I had customers come in the store the third and the fourth multiple times in the same day because they started their shows as soon as it started getting dark, and they would shoot them and they would come back and get more because they were so happy,” Kizer said.

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year for Deco Fireworks.

They say customers will continue to come in for celebrations, parties, and gender reveals, but the Fourth is always a special time for both them and their customers.

“We want people to feel welcome and at home when they walk in the store. We always want to make sure everything is fun for the kids because that is what the Fourth of July is all about. It’s all about making them smile and say, ‘Oh, Ah’ at all the pretty colors and all the pretty lights on the Fourth,” Kizer said.

Some of the firework tents are remaining open for a few days this week to sell the rest of their inventory.