Teen charged after fireworks launched at police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been charged with endangering police officers after a firework was launched at a Nashville Police helicopter.

Nashville police say a detective saw a man look up at the helicopter, go to his car to get a mortar tube and then fire a firework at the craft.

The helicopter was working a street racing initiative.

18-year-old John Schmid had more mortar tubes and fireworks in the trunk of his car.

Schmid is was booked into jail and charged with reckless endangerment aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.