Bolivar native returns to teach tennis camp for children

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One Bolivar native returned to teach a summer camp.

Tennis Coach Lonnie Wooden returned to Bolivar to teach a tennis camp for underprivileged children.

Wooden was named Head Coach of Chicago State University in 1991 and now teaches tennis at Merrillville High School in Indiana.

The tennis camp is sponsored by community organization Build a Better Bolivar, and children are learning the basics of tennis.

“These kids had never picked up a tennis racket, so today they learned the basics. They’ve been hitting the balls. We’re really excited. I’m so excited about what they’re doing,” said Brenda Woods, Vice Chair of Build a Better Bolivar.

Tuesday was the opening day of the camp. It will run through Friday, July 9 at Central High School in Bolivar.