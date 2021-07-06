Dyersburg men arrested after alleged robbery, car theft

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two Dyersburg men are in custody following an allegedly robbery and theft over the weekend.

According to a news release, the victim told investigators that he met 47-year-old Anthony Jones on Saturday, and that Jones asked for the money the victim owed him.

The release says the victim told investigators that he owes Jones money, but that they had reached a payment agreement.

The victim told investigators that Jones punched him in the face, before going into an apartment and returning with a gun, the release says.

The release says Jones allegedly told the victim to give his keys to 57-year-old Jerry Finch, who left in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Sunday and Jones and Finch were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.