Foster parent association asking for school supplies, uniform donations
JACKSON, Tenn. — The start of the school year is just around the corner, and foster children in Madison County will need school uniforms and supplies.
The Madison County Foster Parent Association is asking for donations of those items or financial donations.
The association says there are currently more than 60 children in foster care in Madison County, with more than half of those children in school.
To donate or find more information, click here.