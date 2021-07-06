Frame shop announces ‘What is Jackson to You’ competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to answer a thought-provoking question: What is Jackson to you?

Havner’s Frame Shoppe, located in midtown Jackson, is announcing their “What is Jackson to You” Art Competition.

There are two categories for local artists. There is one for ages 16 and under, and one for ages 17 and older.

The owner, Charlie Havner, says they’ve seen a renaissance of pride in the city of Jackson, and they want to be apart of it.

He says the shop has a deep connection to the Hub City, as Havner’s grandfather started the shop in 1977.

He says they are still going strong.

“We’ve always had a very deep and heartfelt pride for Jackson, and we want to extend the opportunity to let others show what Jackson means to them, and why they love Jackson, Tennessee,” Havner said.

The competition ends Aug. 5.

Havner says artwork can be submitted through social media by tagging the shoppe, either through Facebook at @havners or through Instagram at havnersframeshop.

Artwork can also be sent directly to Havner’s, either by direct message or by bringing it to the store personally.

Havner’s says you must include your age in the submission, and adds that art can be medium, but it must be flat and be 16 by 20-inches or smaller.