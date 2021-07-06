Man in custody after allegedly shooting fireworks at police officers

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is in custody after allegedly shooting fireworks at police officers.

Dyersburg police say around 1 a.m. Monday, officers had pulled a vehicle over on Central and Peabody Street.

While at the traffic stop, police say three artillery rounds-large fireworks were fired towards them, with one exploding nearly a foot from one of the officer’s face.

Police say they chased a man from the scene into a wooded area, but could no longer see him.

Then, a sheriff’s deputy also in the area saw a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed and pulled it over.

Dyersburg police say the driver, Jascin Dillar, 19, was found with a fireworks tube loaded with artillery shell and a lighter in between his legs, and was taken into custody.

Dillard has been charged with aggravated assault on first responders.